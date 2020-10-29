Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of TTM Technologies worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 635,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 20,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,725. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.79.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

