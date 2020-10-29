Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.96 Million Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 120.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 56,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 5,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $62,435.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,596.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,083 shares of company stock valued at $487,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

