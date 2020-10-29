Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 126.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 70.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

