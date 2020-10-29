Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $9.90 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.61% of Group 1 Automotive worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 272,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In related news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.96.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.