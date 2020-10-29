Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Invests $7.18 Million in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 785,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 2.35% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,279.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 6,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,292. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

