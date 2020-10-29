Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock remained flat at $$15.21 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

