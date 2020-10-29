Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the quarter. Synaptics makes up about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Synaptics worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $658,000.

In other news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.88. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,765. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

