Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 29,127 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,127 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 128,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. 4,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,953. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $612.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

