Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 931,945 Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 931,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,000. Commscope makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Commscope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commscope by 1,316.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,686 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Commscope by 49.5% in the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,673 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commscope by 2,497.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commscope by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 682,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of Commscope stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 47,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,847. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

