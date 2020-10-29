Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 3.20% of Matrix Service worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Matrix Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matrix Service by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 321.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.