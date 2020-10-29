Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of AutoNation worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 53.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $687,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,003 shares of company stock worth $6,664,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.06. 11,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

