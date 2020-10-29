Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,451. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

