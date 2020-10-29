Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

