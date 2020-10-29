Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,347 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of J2 Global worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 303.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in J2 Global by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 1,159.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after buying an additional 1,403,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 50.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.68. 5,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.