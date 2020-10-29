Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,765 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of EnerSys worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EnerSys by 6,813.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EnerSys by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth $204,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,637. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $704.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

