Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,977 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.43. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $156.36.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $682,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 1,114 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $172,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,807.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,681 shares of company stock worth $5,744,895. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

