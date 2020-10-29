Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,180 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,170,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.85. 2,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

