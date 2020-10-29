Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,886 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.63. 2,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,945. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

