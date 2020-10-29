Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,616 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. La-Z-Boy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of La-Z-Boy worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 48.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 3,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.