Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,438 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $144.64. 26,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.03.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

