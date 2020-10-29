Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 79,418 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,418 shares during the period. Green Dot makes up about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Green Dot worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $82,289.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at $571,446.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,444. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

