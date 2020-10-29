Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 8,131 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Ferro worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1,203.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 756,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 698,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ferro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

