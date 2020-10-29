Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 870 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $12.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $401.24. 14,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.54 and its 200 day moving average is $397.34. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $449.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.