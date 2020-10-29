Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 9,293 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Banc of California by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,105. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of -60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

