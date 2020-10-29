Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

LGND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.68. 5,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,420. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -61.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

