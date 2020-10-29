Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of PNM Resources worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. 225,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

