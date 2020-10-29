Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,150 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.76.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 343,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

