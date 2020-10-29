Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 73,870 Shares of The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,870 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.77% of The Children's Place worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children's Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in The Children's Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Children's Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Children's Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Children's Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 4,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The Children's Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The Children's Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children's Place, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children's Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Children's Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of The Children's Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Children's Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The Children's Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

