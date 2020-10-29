Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 42,994 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 42,994 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.13% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 121.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 637,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 600,701 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK'S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. 15,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.29.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,736 shares of company stock worth $30,365,146 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

