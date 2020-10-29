Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.
Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by 86.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00.
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.
