Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 69.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,375. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

