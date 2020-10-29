Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Southern by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,375. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

