SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,205 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. David Loasby owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,762,000 after purchasing an additional 219,353 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 128,151 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.44. 111,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,031. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.