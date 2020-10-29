SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is David Loasby’s 2nd Largest Position

David Loasby lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,276 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 14.2% of David Loasby’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. David Loasby owned approximately 1.65% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $91,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 151.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

