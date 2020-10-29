SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Reduced by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,629,000 after buying an additional 8,804,426 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,611 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,424.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,081,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,811 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,202,000.

SPYV stock remained flat at $$29.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,716. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

