Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.56.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Spin Master Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$42.22.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$339.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

