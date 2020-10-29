Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 141,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 454,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

