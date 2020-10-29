Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after buying an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,477,000 after buying an additional 406,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

General Electric stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 3,678,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,299,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.