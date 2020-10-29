Spinnaker Trust Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.22. 274,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,460. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

