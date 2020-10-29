Spinnaker Trust Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 378,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 330,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 1,640,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,606,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

