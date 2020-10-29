Spinnaker Trust Has $660,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 91.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $230.10. 66,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $188.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $240.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

