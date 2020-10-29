Spinnaker Trust Has $756,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 128,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,714,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 279,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.19. 28,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

