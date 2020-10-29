Spinnaker Trust Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $456,681,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,998,925. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.07. The stock had a trading volume of 194,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $170.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

