Spinnaker Trust Purchases 799 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 170,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 133,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

