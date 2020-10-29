Spinnaker Trust Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $36,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,337 shares of company stock worth $23,620,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $472.66. 24,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,120. The company has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.53 and its 200-day moving average is $389.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

