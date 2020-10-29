Spinnaker Trust Sells 135 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,697,000 after purchasing an additional 188,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.60. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

