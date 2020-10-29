Spinnaker Trust Sells 14,439 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,693,000 after buying an additional 529,475 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.18. The company had a trading volume of 240,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

