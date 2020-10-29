Spinnaker Trust Sells 170 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

