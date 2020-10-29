Spinnaker Trust Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 108,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PEP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.52. 137,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,979. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

