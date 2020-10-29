State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. State Street reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Dempze Nancy E acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $225,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 465,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in State Street by 39.2% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,970. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

